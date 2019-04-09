Dalymount Park redevelopment facing potential re-design over dispute between Tesco and developer

The redevelopment of Bohemians' stadium Dalymount Park has hit another snag.

A potential re-design of the planned 6,000 seater stadium is on the cards due to a dispute between Tesco and the developer, MM Capital.

The dispute does not revolve around the stadium, but rather the plans to redevelop the adjoining Phibsborough Shopping Centre of which Tesco is an anchor tenant.

Bohs have called on all parties to work together to resolve the impasse.

In a statement posted on their website, the club said: "Dublin City Council’s identified preferred conceptual redesign of Dalymount Park included a main entrance and civic space via lands owned by MM Capital (Phibsborough Shopping Centre).

"We have had continuous positive engagement with MM Capital since 2015 around the integrated design of the adjoining sites.

"As reported today, a rights-of-way dispute between Tesco and MM Capital puts the redevelopment of the shopping centre at risk.

"Bohemian FC was fully aware of this potential impasse and it was communicated to club members and discussed at our recent AGM."

The new stadium is slated to be finished by 2023.