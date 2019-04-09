NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Dalymount Park redevelopment facing potential re-design over dispute between Tesco and developer

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 03:46 PM

The redevelopment of Bohemians' stadium Dalymount Park has hit another snag.

A potential re-design of the planned 6,000 seater stadium is on the cards due to a dispute between Tesco and the developer, MM Capital.

The dispute does not revolve around the stadium, but rather the plans to redevelop the adjoining Phibsborough Shopping Centre of which Tesco is an anchor tenant.

Bohs have called on all parties to work together to resolve the impasse.

In a statement posted on their website, the club said: "Dublin City Council’s identified preferred conceptual redesign of Dalymount Park included a main entrance and civic space via lands owned by MM Capital (Phibsborough Shopping Centre).

"We have had continuous positive engagement with MM Capital since 2015 around the integrated design of the adjoining sites.

"As reported today, a rights-of-way dispute between Tesco and MM Capital puts the redevelopment of the shopping centre at risk.

"Bohemian FC was fully aware of this potential impasse and it was communicated to club members and discussed at our recent AGM."

The new stadium is slated to be finished by 2023.

READ MORE

Lindsay Peat: 'I was once called a ‘dirty dyke’ in an All-Ireland final'

More on this topic

Duffy heads Dundalk to glory as Rovers continue good early form

Three League of Ireland games postponed due to international call-ups

Bohs striker caps goal-scoring form with Player of the Month award

Goals at a premium tonight in SSE Airtricity

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media: Declan Rice to Man United?

Pep Guardiola questions validity of Community Shield

Mauricio Pochettino insists Manchester City tie ‘is biggest of his career’

Twitter urged to tackle ‘vile’ racist attacks on Premier League stars


Lifestyle

From janties to ugly sandals, would you dare wear these 6 Coachella-inspired festival fashion trends?

Ideal Home Show returns to RDS

Vintage View: Historic kitchen designs, from railway carriages to Bauhaus brilliance

Ask an expert: How can I get rid of my dandruff problem?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »