Dalton’s double helps UCC into semi-finals

Holders UCC comfortably saw off the spirited challenge of Trinity College despite having to come from behind to advance to the semi-finals of the Irish Universities Collingwood Cup.

Darragh McGee gave the hosts an early lead at College Park in Dublin but this was cancelled out by a neat Dave Dalton goal before the break.

The Cork side proved the sharper in the second half and Dalton added a second before Owen Collins sealed their passage with a late third.

DCU produced the shock of the opening day when they knocked out UCD 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the sides finished 2-2 at the AUL Complex.

The Glasnevin side went ahead against the run of play on 18 minutes with Sean Trimble beating Lorcan Healy from close in.

DCU stretched their advantage shortly after the break when Jack O’Connor burst past defenders Darragh Corcoran and Evan Farrell on the left flank to cut into the box and beat Healy with a low finish.

Despite constant pressure, the DCU defence managed to contain everything their opponents could hit them with and, thanks to goalkeeper Imrich Toth, they held on to their lead until the closing 10 minutes.

Mahdy started the UCD comeback when he finally hit the target and at the death Evan Osan floated an inviting ball into the DCU box and Colm Whelan did the rest to take the game into a penalty shoot out.

Toth saved from Keaney and Ben Hanrahan to give Sean Cronin the chance to win the game which he duly accepted.

A hat-trick from Adam Foley helped last year’s beaten finalists University of Limerick get the better of Maynooth University.

Foley’s well delivered free-kick that took a slight deflection had UL in front at the break and he went on to grab two quick second half goals courtesy of some poor Maynooth defending.

Eoin O’Neill managed to pull one back and Cillian Duffy had the chance to make it 3-2 but his penalty kick came off the crossbar.

The northern derby went to Ulster University who came out on top 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out after a titanic struggle with Queens University.

Neither side managed a score in the 90 minutes and Ulster, who had lost ace marksman Marc McKenna to a second yellow card midway in the second half, proved the more accurate in the shoot out.

Ulster University will face UCC and UL take on DCU in today’s semi finals at the Aul Complex (2pm).