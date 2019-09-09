News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dalot heads for China in bid to overcome hip injury

By Press Association
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 01:04 PM

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has been undergoing rehabilitation in China with Shanghai SIPG as he works his way to recovery from a hip problem.

The Chinese outfit said on their official website that Dalot arrived in Shanghai on August 29 and received a “10-day special treatment” from their Brazilian head of their medical department Eduardo.

The 20-year-old Portuguese player has missed all four of United’s matches so far this season, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month saying the hope was he would be back after the international break.

Dalot joined the Red Devils from Porto in the summer of 2018 and made 23 appearances for them in all competitions last season.

- Press Association

