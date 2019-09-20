News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dalot happy to fight it out with Wan-Bissaka for United right-back spot

Dalot happy to fight it out with Wan-Bissaka for United right-back spot
By Press Association
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 03:50 PM

Diogo Dalot is relishing the challenge of competing with Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a starting berth after the Manchester United right-back returned from injury.

Life after swapping Porto for Old Trafford last year was disrupted by injury and the 20-year-old’s start to the 2019-20 campaign has been hampered by a hip issue.

Dalot went to China as part of his rehabilitation and made his first appearance of the season in Thursday’s 1-0 against Astana in United’s Europa League opener.

“It was our goal to start winning, it’s important for us,” the Portuguese said.

“I think we did an OK performance with a lot of kids, a lot of energy and it was very good to get my first minutes of the season.

“It was a tough pre-season, very hard. Unfortunately, I got injured but now I am back fit and hopefully I can do a lot this season.”

Dalot made 23 appearances during his first season at United and faces an arguably tougher battle for minutes this term after the big-money summer acquisition of Wan-Bissaka.

Asked if he is looking forward to the competition and the challenge, he said: “Yeah of course. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t like that.

“I like competition, I like to keep pushing hard and I think I’ll be ready.”

The cup competitions could well provide Dalot’s best chance to impress in the early months of the season and the defender is determined to lift the Europa League at the end of the campaign, even if it is not where United want to be.

READ MORE

Rashford sees bright future for Manchester United

“Like I said in the preview of this competition, I think this club is so much more than the Europa League,” he added.

“But it is what it is, we need to be here, we need to play it and we need to win it. And that’s our goal.

“Win this competition so we can give one more trophy to the club.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Rashford sees bright future for Manchester UnitedRashford sees bright future for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Solskjaer relaxed over Rashford’s lack of goalsManchester United boss Solskjaer relaxed over Rashford’s lack of goals

Manchester United’s Greenwood proves himself on European stageManchester United’s Greenwood proves himself on European stage

What the numbers tell us about David De Gea’s importance to Manchester UnitedWhat the numbers tell us about David De Gea’s importance to Manchester United


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Aaron Wan-BissakaDiogo DalotPremier LeagueUEFA Europa LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

Midfielder Mount may make match against LiverpoolMidfielder Mount may make match against Liverpool

French lieutenants: Who is in charge of French World Cup squad?French lieutenants: Who is in charge of French World Cup squad?

World Cup Referees: The 21st team in JapanWorld Cup Referees: The 21st team in Japan

Finishing school: Jacob Stockdale takes talents to Rugby World CupFinishing school: Jacob Stockdale takes talents to Rugby World Cup


Lifestyle

Your guide to what's going on in the gardening world this week.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

I went to Holy Faith in Clontarf in Dublin and I still have a big group of friends from school. These days, like most people, we use a WhatsApp group to communicate!School Daze with Nadia Forde: I wish I had embraced my differences at school

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »