News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dallas urges Northern Ireland to get back to winning ways against Czech Republic

Dallas urges Northern Ireland to get back to winning ways against Czech Republic
By Press Association
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 12:25 PM

Stuart Dallas has called on Northern Ireland to pick themselves and get a result in Monday’s friendly against the Czech Republic after Thursday’s last-gasp defeat to Holland left them floored.

Two stoppage-time goals saw the Dutch win 3-1 after falling behind to Josh Magennis’ 75th minute goal.

It was a cruel blow for Northern Ireland as it left their Euro 2020 qualifying hopes hanging by a thread.

Josh Magennis fired Northern Ireland ahead but the night ended in defeat (John Walton/PA)
Josh Magennis fired Northern Ireland ahead but the night ended in defeat (John Walton/PA)

Michael O’Neill plans to use Monday’s game to give experience to some of the players on the fringe of his squad, but Dallas said the defeat in Rotterdam makes getting a result important.

“That Czech game is a big game for us now,” he said. “We have to go and win that. We don’t want to go there and end up with another defeat.

“We want to win and get us back on a winning streak. It’s up to us to bounce back. If you can’t get up for a game for your country, you’re in the wrong game.

“We’ll prepare as if it’s a qualifier and it’s up to us to go and get a win.”

We want to win and get us back on a winning streak. It’s up to us to bounce back. If you can’t get up for a game for your country, you’re in the wrong game

O’Neill will have an eye on next month’s final qualifiers as he prepares his team. Northern Ireland will face Holland in Belfast before heading to Frankfurt for their final Group C fixtures.

If Northern Ireland win both of those games they could still qualify automatically, but March’s play-offs look to be their best bet now.

“It’s going to be a big ask,” Dallas added. “We haven’t really talked much about the play-offs.

“We set out at the start of the group to give ourselves a chance to progress. We’ve played so, so well in these last two games and haven’t got anything out of it.

Michael O’Neill’s side may have to battle through the play-offs (John Walton/PA)
Michael O’Neill’s side may have to battle through the play-offs (John Walton/PA)

“It’s a cruel game at times and unfortunately we are on the wrong end of two results.

“As for the group now, if we go and win our two games we give ourselves a great chance but you have to beat two of the best teams in the world to do that.”

The full 23-man Northern Ireland squad flew to Prague on Saturday with no withdrawals from the original group, though a number of regulars will expect to have little or no involvement in the fixture.

“I’m sure Michael will rotate it a little bit, freshen things up,” captain Steven Davis said.

“It’s important to give other members of the squad some experience of international football as well to try and build for the future.”

More on this topic

England fan injured during violent clashes with police in PragueEngland fan injured during violent clashes with police in Prague

Southgate says Czech loss shows England are far from being a ‘really top team’Southgate says Czech loss shows England are far from being a ‘really top team’

I thought it was going to be our night – Dallas on agonising last-gasp lossI thought it was going to be our night – Dallas on agonising last-gasp loss

Four questions Mick McCarthy must find the right answers for against Georgia Four questions Mick McCarthy must find the right answers for against Georgia


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Northern IrelandStuart DallasInternational MatchCzech RepublicCzech Republic vs Northern IrelandEden ArenaTOPIC: Euro 2020

More in this Section

Irate Federer loses to join Djokovic through Shanghai Masters exit doorIrate Federer loses to join Djokovic through Shanghai Masters exit door

Pádraic Joyce to be proposed as Galway senior football managerPádraic Joyce to be proposed as Galway senior football manager

Five talking points ahead of Ireland’s Georgia testFive talking points ahead of Ireland’s Georgia test

Mick McCarthy flattered as Georgia coach compares Ireland to Michael FlatleyMick McCarthy flattered as Georgia coach compares Ireland to Michael Flatley


Lifestyle

Fevers are something parents get used to, but it’s important to know the cause and what to do, says Dr Phil Kieran.Fever pitch: Dr Phil Kieran on what to do when your child has a temperature

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »