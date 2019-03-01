NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Crystal Palace working to identify fan who appeared to mock Munich air disaster

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 03:10 PM

Crystal Palace are liaising with the police over footage taken at Wednesday’s match against Manchester United in which a supporter appears to make a gesture about the Munich air disaster.

United won 3-1 at Selhurst Park in what was otherwise a largely routine fixture, but a video has since emerged of one individual among the Palace supporters appearing to mock the the 1958 incident by making aeroplane gestures.

“We have been made aware of an incident captured on video involving a supporter at Selhurst Park during our last home game against Manchester United,” Palace wrote in a statement on their official website.

READ MORE: Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery on track to face France

“The incident has been reported to the police and the club will be working with them to identify the individual responsible. We take a zero tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour. As and when the individual is identified, we will take the appropriate course of action.”

The Munich air disaster remains a painful part of United’s history and cost the lives of eight of those known as the “Busby Babes”, including Duncan Edwards and then-captain Roger Byrne.

Wednesday’s incident follows another of a similar nature earlier in February, when two Southampton supporters were filmed making apparent aeroplane gestures during their Premier League fixture against Cardiff in reference to the Emiliano Sala tragedy.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Klopp clear Liverpool players must get the breaks

Pochettino: Tottenham would’ve taken their current position at start of season

Ralph Hasenhuttl hails Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ‘outrageous’ impact at United

Is 36 the new 40? The Premier League survival battle in focus


KEYWORDS

footballMunich Air DisasterPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceMan Utd

More in this Section

Morgan lauds Rashid’s courage after match-winning over against West Indies

Barca boss Valverde wants ‘well rounded’ performance against rivals Real Madrid

Roy Keane voted Ireland's greatest footballer of all time

Hamilton recovers from spin as Leclerc sets the pace


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: How much screen time should my child be allowed?

About to start weaning? 10 expert tips to help parents navigate the switch to solid foods

Ask Audrey: 'I once went out with a hippy from Killarney, he smelled like the toilets after Curry Night in the Danny Mann'

We challenged three Corkonians to take a tech timeout - here's how they got on...

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »