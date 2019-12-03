News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Crystal Palace to provide shelter at Selhurst Park for rough sleepers

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 04:07 PM

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is proud the club will once again open a lounge at Selhurst Park for rough sleepers this winter.

The Eagles announced on Monday the initiative in partnership with Croydon Council would occur for the second consecutive winter.

Earlier this year in January, when overnight temperatures were below freezing, rough sleepers were invited to stay at a shelter inside the stadium.

And this winter the Glaziers Lounge at Selhurst Park will be converted into a temporary overnight shelter for up to 10 rough sleepers when the overnight temperature is forecast to fall below freezing.

Staffed by volunteers, including club staff, and specialists from the council’s homelessness services, new arrivals will be welcomed with a camp bed for the night, a hot evening meal, breakfast and washing facilities.

The space will then be converted back for normal club use each morning and Hodgson is pleased the initiative is running for a second year in a row.

“I am delighted to see that,” he said. “There are quite a few things when you work for a club that the club does and not all of them get publicity, but I am always delighted when a club is able to give something back to the community and something as important as this.

“To provide shelter for homeless people in this unbelievably cold weather is one of those things that is deserving of nothing but praise.

“I take my hat off to all the Palace staff who pitch up and lend a hand and provide the food for the shelter. It’s a great effort on everyone’s part.

“Also congratulations to Croydon Council because we do this with them. We are not the only venue they use for the homeless in Croydon, but it is nice to know the council are showing that amount of care.”

