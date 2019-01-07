NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Crystal Palace goalkeeper denies making ‘Nazi salute’ in Instagram photo

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 08:46 AM

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has denied making a Nazi salute while celebrating his side’s FA Cup win against Grimsby on Saturday night.

Wales international Hennessey, 31, appeared to be making the gesture in a picture posted on Instagram by Palace’s German midfielder Max Meyer.

Hennessey is seen in the background of a group photograph posted on Meyer’s Instagram story, which has subsequently expired.

“Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team mates and we had a group photograph,” Hennessey said on his Twitter account on Sunday night.

“I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.

“It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute.

“I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace Wayne.”

Jordan Ayew, right, reacts after scoring Palace’s winner against Grimsby (Steven Paston/PA)

Hennessey, who made 81 appearances for Wales, began the season as first choice at Palace, but has recently lost his place to Spaniard Vicente Guaita.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson recalled Hennessey to the starting line-up for the third-round tie against Grimsby and he played the full 90 minutes.

The London club, who won 1-0 courtesy of Jordan Ayew’s late header, are currently in 14th place in the Premier League.

- Press Association


