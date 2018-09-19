Home»Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo sent off for Juventus and could miss United games

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 09:28 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss an expected return to Old Trafford with Juventus after being sent off for the first time in his Champions League career.

The Portuguese was making his first appearance for Juventus in the competition but saw red in the 29th minute of the Group H clash with Valencia for an off-the-ball incident in the penalty area.

A main focus of the draw was Ronaldo’s new team being placed in the same group as his former club Manchester United.

He stands to miss Juventus’ next game at home to Young Boys on October 2 but if UEFA decides to increase the suspension, which is typical for an offence of violent conduct, he will have to sit out one or both of the matches against United.

Jose Mourinho’s side host their Italian rivals on the third match day on October 23 before heading to Turin two weeks later.

