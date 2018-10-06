Home»Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo on the scoresheet for Juventus amid rape allegation controversy

Saturday, October 06, 2018 - 06:06 PM

By Joel Slattery

Serie A side Juventus were criticised during the week for their public support of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo amid rape allegations that have emerged.

The Italian club stood by Ronaldo and backed up the character of the player who they signed over the summer.

In the run up to kick off, the league leaders confirmed that Ronaldo would be starting as they face 15th-placed Udinese.

In a game that Juve are expected to win comfortably, they led 2-0 at the interval - and Ronaldo got the game's second goal.


