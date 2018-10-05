Home»Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus squad for Udinese trip

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 01:34 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to action for Juventus on Saturday.

The Portugal forward has this week firmly denied allegations of rape made against him.

Ronaldo is being sued by a woman in the United States who claims he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

The 33-year-old was on Thursday left out of Portugal’s squad for their forthcoming matches against Poland and Scotland, although he has been given the support of both his country and Juventus.

And Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri says Ronaldo is ready to return to his squad for Saturday’s match away at Udinese, having sat out in the Champions League in midweek through suspension.

On who will play in attack, Allegri told Juve’s official website: “Up front it’ll probably be two from (Paulo) Dybala, (Mario) Mandzukic and Ronaldo, or it could be all three, depending on what I see from them in training today.

“I must say that I’ve only known him (Ronaldo) as a person for three months, but over the years I’ve seen him as a serious person, both on and off the pitch.

“He has broad shoulders, so much so that he can be completely focused on tomorrow’s match.

“After having had a break from the Champions League, he is extremely ready to return, as he demonstrated in training yesterday.”

- Press Association


