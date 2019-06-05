Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick sends Portugal into Nations League final

Portugal 3 - 1 Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning hat-trick fired hosts Portugal into the Nations League final after a 3-1 win over Switzerland at the Estadio do Dragao.

The Juventus forward opened the scoring with a fine free-kick after 25 minutes.

Switzerland, though, equalised through a controversial penalty in the 56th minute.

German referee Felix Brych had initially awarded a spot-kick to Portugal, before going back to check a previous incident in the other area.

Following a long delay while he watched replays on the pitchside monitor, Switzerland were given a penalty for what was ruled as a foul by Nelson Semedo on Steven Zuber. AC Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez converted from 12 yards.

Ronaldo, though, had the final say when he struck twice during the closing three minutes to complete his treble.

Bernardo Silva cut the ball back for the Juventus man to drive past Yann Sommer and Ronaldo then made sure of a place in Sunday’s final against either England or Holland with another fine low finish.

Meanwhile, England football fans and police have clashed in Portugal ahead of a key semi final match.

Video on social media showed police holding batons and riot shields chasing supporters as the Portugal versus Switzerland game was screened in a fan zone in the centre of Porto.

An eyewitness claimed fans wearing England shirts and chanting England songs started throwing drinks and bottles when Portugal scored.

In the footage, several objects can be seen flying through the air in the direction of the police, who then charge towards the fans.

Some of those watching cheered and filmed the altercation on their phones.

England are due to play the Netherlands on Thursday in the Nations League semi final, 35 miles away from Porto in Guimaraes.

- Press Association