Home»Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo felt Juventus should ‘easily’ have beaten Manchester United

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 07:46 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Juventus should have beaten Manchester

United “easily” on a night when the forward’s breathtaking volley counted for nothing.

After outclassing Jose Mourinho’s men at Old Trafford a fortnight

ago in a win far more comfortable than the 1-0 scoreline suggested, the Serie A giants looked set to defeat them again.

Ronaldo’s exceptional volley against his former side left onlookers

rubbing their eyes in disbelief – as did the late United comeback that would see the visitors seal a remarkable 2-1 win in Wednesday’s Champions League encounter.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho defends his reaction to ‘fantastic’ win

“I have seen the replay in the dressing room,” he told Viasat.

“I didn’t realise it was a fantastic goal, but I did good movement and I kick with the ball strong.

“I was happy for the goal but we are a little disappointed because we should have won the game easily, by three or four goals.

“Manchester, they didn’t do much, in my opinion.

“They created two chances, set pieces, I know the English teams

they are always looking for the set pieces.

“But we will learn from our mistakes and we are still top of

the group so we are good.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

UEFA Champions LeagueJuventusMan UtdJuventus vs Man UtdAllianz Stadiumsoccerfootball

Related Articles

Robertson confident Liverpool will beat Paris St Germain

Jose Mourinho defends his reaction to ‘fantastic’ win

Sterling sorry for spot-kick stumble

Harry Kane brace earns last-gasp Tottenham victory

More in this Section

Midleton CBS get late leveller against De La Salle

Mateo Kovacic urges Chelsea not to get complacent

Rory McIlroy still has Race to Dubai 'goal' despite 2m-point deficit

Nenagh CBS earn significant Harty Cup win over Ardscoil Ris


Breaking Stories

A place of pilgrimage: Local devotion to St Gobnait the subject of Alys Tomlinson's prize winning work

Mumfords stay ahead of the posse

A question of taste: Oonagh Kearney

Lessons from school shootings: Cork priest features in new Netflix documentary about Sandy Hook massacre

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »