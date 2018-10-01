Home»Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape allegation

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 03:14 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied an allegation of rape made against him.

In an article with Der Spiegel, the Juventus forward was accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

The same piece claims Ronaldo paid Ms Mayorga €375,000 to keep the alleged attack a secret.

In an Instagram video, Ronaldo claims the accusations are an attempt on Ms. Mayorga's behalf to make herself famous.

He called the allegations "fake news".

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

