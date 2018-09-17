Home»Sport

Cristhian Stuani at the double to guide Girona past Celta Vigo

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 10:35 PM

Cristhian Stuani’s double helped to condemn high-flying Celta Vigo to a first LaLiga defeat of the season in a thriller at Girona.

The Uruguay international struck twice either side of the break with Pedro Alcala restoring the home side’s lead after Iago Aspas had cancelled out Stuani’s opener on a night when Sofiane Boufal’s late strike was not enough to deny the home side a 3-2 victory.

Girona took the lead against the run of play when Stuani headed Aday Benitez’s 22nd-minute cross into the bottom corner, but the visitors were level within 12 minutes courtesy of Aspas’ free-kick.

However, Celta succumbed once again when Alcala planted a 37th-minute header into the bottom corner and it was 3-1 11 minutes after the restart when Stuani claimed his second.

Substitute Boufal reduced the deficit three minutes from time before team-mate Gustavo Cabral was dismissed for a second bookable offence in stoppage time.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

FootballMatch ReportsWorldSoccerGironaReportReport

More in this Section

Jamison Gibson-Park shines for Leinster in emphatic win over Dragons

All has changed under rule of Jackies’ empire

With their Cork hoodoo dealt with, Dublin delight is total

50,000 landmark underlines growth of ladies game


Today's Stories

Sport and the presidency

Gould standard in training bust-ups

What is Roy Keane fighting for these days?

A fitting tribute to Willie Hough - a legend of Limerick hurling

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »