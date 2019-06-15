Coutinho double gets Brazil off to flying start in Copa America

Philippe Coutinho scored a quickfire double as hosts Brazil kicked off their Copa America campaign with a 3-0 victory over Bolivia.

The Selecao opened the tournament in Sao Paulo and were able to overcome the loss of injured star man Neymar to claim their 100th Copa victory.

No need of Neymar coutinho is enough. #CopaAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/HINBZZizv0 — Umesh Padhy (@umesh__padhy) June 15, 2019

Brazil had the first effort on goal and were dominating proceedings, but the back of the net proved elusive in the first half.

Roberto Firmino and Thiago Silva provided the best chances from corners but it needed a penalty to break the deadlock five minutes after the break.

Richarlison's strike from inside the area hit the arm of Jusino and, after a VAR review, Coutinho converted from the spot.

The ex-Liverpool man then doubled the lead with a header just three minutes later.

Bolivia were increasingly over-run and had no way back when substitute Everton Soares fired into the far corner in the 85th minute to wrap up the comfortable victory.

Brazil have won the Copa America on all of the four previous occasions they have been hosts - the last time in 1989.

Tite's team face Venezuela on Wednesday for the second of their group stage matches, while Bolivia will play Peru on Tuesday.