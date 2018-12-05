Countries that have provided one manager in the Premier League

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be the first Austrian to manage in the Premier League after taking charge of Southampton.

Austria will be the 24th nation represented among Premier League managers and the 10th to be represented by just a single manager.

Here, we look at the previous one-offs.

Brazil – Luiz Felipe Scolari

Luiz Felipe Scolari struggled at Chelsea (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Chelsea, 2008-09

‘Big Phil’ arrived in London having won a World Cup with his native country and having taken Portugal to the Euro 2004 final. He was in charge for only 25 league games, though, and 36 in all competitions, before being sacked after defeat to a Liverpool and a goalless draw with Hull left the Blues fourth in the table, 10 points off the top.

Chile – Manuel Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini led Manchester City to the title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City 2013-16, West Ham 2018 to date

Comfortably the most successful manager on this list, Pellegrini translated his success at Spanish sides Villarreal and Malaga into a league and League Cup double in his first season at City and added another League Cup before giving way to Pep Guardiola’s hugely successful reign. He returned with West Ham for this season, overcoming an opening run of four defeats to climb to mid-table.

Denmark – Michael Laudrup

Michael Laudrup took charge of Swansea between 2012 and 2014 (Adam Davy/PA)

Swansea, 2012-14

The Dane led Swansea to League Cup success in February 2013 and a ninth-placed league finish that season and his signings of Michu, Ki Sung-yueng and Wilfried Bony proved inspired. However, he was sacked in February 2014 with the club in relegation trouble before they eventually recovered to finish 12th.

Israel – Avram Grant

Avram Grant earned several trips to Wembley despite a mixed league record (Chris Ison/PA)

Chelsea 2007-08, Portsmouth 2009-10, West Ham 2010-11

Grant overcame scepticism at his Chelsea appointment – and a lack of the requisite coaching qualifications – to lead them to runners-up finishes in the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup, but it was not enough to earn him a second season in charge. He later suffered back-to-back relegations with Portsmouth and West Ham, but took Pompey to the FA Cup final and the Hammers to a League Cup semi-final.

Serbia – Slavisa Jokanovic

Slavisa Jokanovic’s Fulham reign ended 12 games into his debut Premier League campaign (Chris Radburn/PA)

Fulham, 2018

Jokanovic never got the chance to manage Watford in the top flight after securing promotion in 2015, leaving the club over the summer after failing to agree a new contract. His opportunity finally came after the Cottagers’ play-off success last season but he managed only one win in 12 games, with 31 goals conceded, before being sacked.

Sweden – Sven-Goran Eriksson

Thaksin Shinawatra (right) soon soured on Sven-Goran Eriksson (second right) (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City, 2007-08

A year after leaving his role with England, Eriksson signed a three-year contract with City. He lasted only one, producing what the club’s then owner Thaksin Shinawatra termed “an avalanche of very poor results which is unacceptable at this level” culminating in a staggering 8-1 loss to Middlesbrough.

Switzerland – Christian Gross

Christian Gross’ time at Tottenham was not a happy one (David Jones/PA)

Tottenham, 1997-98

A shock successor to Gerry Francis, despite two league titles and a Swiss Cup with Grasshopper and two promotions before that with FC Wil, Gross lifted a struggling side clear of relegation trouble but lasted only until the early days of the following season before being sacked.

United States – Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley lasted only 11 games at Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)

Swansea, 2016

The Swans turned to the first American to manage in the Premier League – but the former United States national team boss lasted only 11 games in charge, seven of which ended in defeat, before being sacked in late December 2016. Huddersfield’s current manager, David Wagner, holds dual German and American citizenship and won eight caps for the US in his playing career.

Uruguay – Gus Poyet

Gus Poyet had 18 months in charge at Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sunderland, 2013-15

The former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder replaced Paolo Di Canio at the Stadium of Light in October 2013 and his first season brought an unlikely late run to survival, a League Cup final, derby victory over Newcastle and a win at Chelsea which was Jose Mourinho’s first-ever home defeat as a Premier League manager. The next campaign brought another relegation battle, though, and Poyet was sacked in August after a heavy defeat to West Ham.

