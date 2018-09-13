Home»Sport

Councillors vote to change name of Derry City ground in honour of Ryan McBride

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - 06:07 PM

Derry City councillors have voted in favour of renaming the Brandywell after the late Ryan McBride.

The 27-year old Candystripes captain died suddenly in March of last year.

The council received more than 6,500 valid responses in a public consultation process.

The process saw 71% vote in favour of the name change, meaning it will be called the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.


KEYWORDS

Derry CitysoccerfootballRyan McBrideAirtricity League

More in this Section

Hughes hopes McCarthy can maintain his momentum

Martin O’Neill hoping for Harry Arter and Roy Keane reconciliation

Football rumours from the media

How Cork recovered from ‘complete shock to the system’


Today's Stories

Jim Stynes the resilient pioneer who paved the way Down Under

Beyond ideology, Roy Keane and Serena Williams are just human

Kerry must adjust to life after Superman figure Donaghy

Donaghy, a giant amongst men

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

    • 11
    • 12
    • 28
    • 35
    • 37
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »