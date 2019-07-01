Coughlan nets hat-trick as Rovers coast to 5-1 win over UCD

Sligo Rovers 5 - 1 UCD

Ronan Coughlan bagged a cool hat-trick as Sligo Rovers coasted to a 5-1 win over bottom of the table UCD at the Showgrounds. UCD took an early lead through Liam Scales but were later blitzed by goals from Johnny Dunleavy, Ronan Coughlan and Romeo Parkes.

Sixth-placed Sligo came into this on the back of a poor defeat away to Finn Harps, while UCD had lost their previous 10 fixtures in the top flight. UCD went in front with a header from Liam Scales – the defender netted with a header from an eighth-minute corner.

Sligo went close to equalising with good chances for Ronan Coughlan, whose effort was saved by Conor Kearns, and top scorer Romeo Parkes, who shot narrowly wide. Johnny Dunleavy’s firm header — from David Cawley’s 21st minute corner —brought Sligo level. A minute later, Sligo hit the front with a smooth finish from Ronan Coughlan.

UCD, who hit the woodwork with an effort from Jason McClellend, relied on net-minder Conor Kearns to prevent a third goal when he turned over Romeo Parkes’ 40th minute rasper. Ronan Coughlan netted his second on the stroke of half-time after a slick link up with Romeo Parkes.

Rampant Sligo scored twice inside the opening seven minutes of the second half, with Romeo Parkes and then Ronan Coughlan, who netted his third, exploiting generous UCD defending.

SLIGO ROVERS:

McGinty; Dunleavy (Morahan 53), Callan-McFadden, Leverock, Banks; Twardek, Russell (Mahon 70), Cawley, Murray; Coughlan (Morley 58), Parkes

UCD:

Kearns; Collins (Boore 46), Farrell, Scales; Tobin (McEnvoy 86), Doyle, McClelland, Dignam; Bishop, Mahdy (Torfeldt 86), O’Farrell

Referee:

Damian Mac Graith