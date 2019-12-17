News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Coughlan appointed Mansfield boss after leaving Bristol Rovers

Coughlan appointed Mansfield boss after leaving Bristol Rovers
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 06:14 PM

Graham Coughlan has been appointed the new manager of Mansfield after leaving Bristol Rovers on Tuesday morning.

Coughlan led Rovers to fourth place in Sky Bet League One but departed his role to take up the vacant post with the Stags, created when John Dempster was dismissed on Saturday.

Mansfield are currently 18th in Sky Bet League Two, seven points above the relegation zone following a five-match winless streak in the league.

“This is a massive opportunity and a massive chance for me. The main attraction was the ambition of the chairman (John Radford),” Coughlan told the Mansfield website.

“How he spoke, the ambition he was displaying, the facilities at the club, it was a tremendous and huge opportunity to take on a football club and try to get them promoted.

“I’ve gone across to the training ground and I think the facilities are better than a lot of Championship clubs’ facilities – they are very impressive.”

Coughlan, who hails from Dublin, has settled in the Sheffield area after spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham during his playing career and cites the proximity of the club to his family home as a major draw.

“The opportunity to manage a club like Mansfield Town, with the ambition at this football club, the facilities, and of course to be able to be at home with my wife and kids, was an absolute mammoth attraction,” he added.

“I’ve been living in this part of the country for the best part of 20 years and it’s an honest, hard-working area – that’s what I am and that’s the background I’ve come from.

“That’s all we drummed into the players at Bristol Rovers. If you’re not honest and you’re not hard-working, you won’t have any place at this football club.

“We will be honest, we will be hard-working and we will wear that jersey with pride. That’s all I ask of the players.”

More on this topic

Mikel Arteta to travel with Man City for Oxford game despite Arsenal talksMikel Arteta to travel with Man City for Oxford game despite Arsenal talks

Five classic El Clasico clashesFive classic El Clasico clashes

Arsenal urged not to ‘buckle under the pressure’ from China over Ozil commentsArsenal urged not to ‘buckle under the pressure’ from China over Ozil comments

Guardiola waiting on Arteta decision after talks with ArsenalGuardiola waiting on Arteta decision after talks with Arsenal

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Shane Ross: FAI sought €10m bailoutShane Ross: FAI sought €10m bailout

‘Gender is not an issue,’ says New York GAA’s first female chairperson‘Gender is not an issue,’ says New York GAA’s first female chairperson

ESRI: 90% of inter-county players use supplementsESRI: 90% of inter-county players use supplements

Audit and risk group claims Cork GAA figures ‘misleading’Audit and risk group claims Cork GAA figures ‘misleading’


Lifestyle

The castle also appeared in Young Victoria.Live like royalty in this Airbnb castle in the UK that doubled as Windsor in The Crown

Suzi Godson advises a reader on the best vibrators on the market this ChristmasSex File: Toy recommendations for a special someone's Christmas stocking

The recipes here can be made to give as last minute gifts or simply made as treats for your own Christmas table.Michelle Darmody makes treats for the Christmas table

YOU know the way the EU is planning to stop the clocks going back and forward for daylight savings time in 2021? They need to take a look at moving Christmas as well. December 25 is way too late, at least in Ireland. They need to move it back to December 12, if my kids are anything to go by.Learner dad: We're on our fourth box of roses as I write, with my belly almost obscuring the keyboard

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »