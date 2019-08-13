News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cotter: We’ll give Galway the respect they deserve

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Cork City’s reward for edging out Cabinteely in a penalty shootout last Friday is another away game and more First Division opposition, after the FAI Second Round draw in Abbotstown pitted the Rebels against Galway United.

“None of these games are easy, last Friday proved that to us, and a lot of the other Premier Division sides had tough games against First Division sides as well,” said John Cotter, reacting to yesterday’s draw.

“We’ll give Galway the respect they deserve. I know Alan Murphy the manager, and they’re a young side but we’ll also get them watched this week — they’re away to Cabinteely on Friday night. We’ll do our homework on them and go up there and try and win the tie.”

Struggling City might have been given a major scare on their own visit to Stradbrook last week but, having seen his team take the lead only to surrender it before coming back at the death through a Ronan Hurley goal, Cotter is intent of taking the positives from what was a rollercoaster night.

“Big time, especially the spirit and character the lads showed to come through in the end.

“We probably also got a bit of luck that we haven’t had a lot of recently so we’ll take that too. Cabinteely are one of the top First Division teams and we knew it was going to be tough but we came through it.

So we can take the positives out of that and hopefully it can be a turning point if we continue to do the right things.

To reach the second round, Galway — who are currently joint second from bottom in the second tier — claimed what was only their first competitive victory since May by beating non-league Collinstown 2-1 in Whitehall.

Elsewhere, the pick of the games will see an all Premier Division clash at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium where Derry City will play host to FAI Cup holders Dundalk, while at least one non-league side is set to advance in the competition as Crumlin United have been paired with Lucan United.

The remaining non-league team, Donegal’s Glengad United — who beat St Michael’s of Tipperary in a penalty shoot-out in the first round — will have to contend with another long trip and much tougher opposition at the end of it, when they travel south to take on Premier Division Waterford.

One remaining tie from the first round will be settled tonight when Longford Town host Athlone Town at the City Calling Stadium (7.45pm), after bad weather forced the postponement of the game at the weekend.

The reward for the winners of the Midlands ‘El Clasico’ will be a visit to Dalymount Park to take on a Bohemians side who staged one of the great cup comebacks by beating Shelboure 3-2 in a memorable Dublin derby in the First Round.

Quirke's Football Podcast: Kerry's leaders stand up but fresh approach needed for Gavin's 'Avengers'

The full fixture list for the Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round is as follows:

Glengad United v Waterford; Sligo Rovers v Limerick; UCD v St. Patrick’s Athletic; Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United; Derry City v Dundalk; Galway United v Cork City; Crumlin United v Lucan United and Bohemians v Longford Town or Athlone Town.

All fixtures will be played on the weekend ending Sunday, August 25 with dates and kick-off times set to be confirmed at a later date.

