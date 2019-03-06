Cotter unfazed by City’s goal drought

Cork City assistant manager John Cotter insists it’s too early to start panicking about their lack of goals.

After four SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, City have four points, with Friday’s scoreless draw at home to Derry City following defeats in the opening two games and a win at Sligo Rovers.

That 2-1 victory has provided the only goals for John Caulfield’s men but, ahead of tonight’s trip to Finn Harps, Cotter is confident hard work will help them find the net.

“As I said Friday night after the Derry match, sometimes maybe it just takes a stroke of luck for someone (to score).

Alan Bennett of Cork City during a Pre-Season Friendly between Cork City and Longford Town in Mayfield United, Mayfield, Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“I’ve no doubt that if the players and the staff and everyone keep working hard, it’ll come good for them.

“They’re a good group of players and they’re working hard and it will come good.

“Even the other night, we created a few chances and it’s just a matter of taking them.”

Defender Seán McLoughlin is City’s main worry after he was forced off during the second half of the Derry game.

Cotter admits it’s not yet clear whether or not he will be passed fit for the game in Ballybofey.

He’ll be touch and go. He just felt the hamstring with about 20 minutes to go and he came off fairly quickly. It’s not anything major, I would think.

“Benno [Alan Bennett] is still out. Gearóid [Morrissey], he had a dead leg last week and it just irritated him during the game, so he’s being monitored.

“Garry Buckley’s and Karl Sheppard’s backs are at them. A lot of them could be due to the heavy conditions too and it’s still early in the week.”

Bennett hasn’t featured since the home loss to Waterford on February 22, meaning City’s defensive options are reduced, especially with Aaron Barry on loan at Bohemians. However, Cotter is optimistic that the club captain will be available soon. “Hopefully in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “Benno is the ultimate professional, he looks after himself well, that’s why he’s still playing. We’ve no doubt he’ll give himself a chance to be back soon.”

In the EA Sports Cup first round last night, a goal from Adam Evans gave Longford a 1-0 win over Cockhill Celtic. Cobh Ramblers clash with Limerick was postponed following heavy rain.