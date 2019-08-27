Cotter calls time on spell at the Cross

John Cotter last night stepped away from Cork City Football Club just 24 hours after the appointment of Neale Fenn as the club’s new head coach. In a season of upheaval on Leeside, Cotter had been assistant to John Caulfield and was named interim coach in the wake of Caulfield’s exit in May.

Cotter was then appointed head coach at the club but was relieved of the role last week, when confirmation came of Fenn’s imminent arrival. Cotter’s last game in charge was last Friday’s FAI Cup exit to Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park. Cotter was appointed to Fenn backroom team but last night City confirmed he has “stepped down from his position as first team assistant manager with immediate effect”.

A club statement said the decision was made by “a mutual agreement today at Bishopstown Stadium”.

Cotter, a player with the club in the 1990s, said: “I feel the time is right to part ways with the club and to leave the new head coach take over with a clean slate. I would like to thank the players and backroom team for the huge success brought to the club since 2014.

I wish the board, staff and players all the best for the rest of the 2019 season and I look forward to attending games as a supporter in the near future. I have been immensely proud to have been involved with such a great club for so many years in which time the club has enjoyed great success. I leave with only fond memories of my time at the club.

Cork City chairman Declan Carey said: “Everyone at the club is hugely grateful for everything John Cotter has done for the club in recent years and in particular over these last few challenging months.

“John leaves the club with all of our best wishes and we look forward to welcoming John to Turner’s Cross in the future.”

Fenn was unveiled as new head coach on Monday, and the former Longford Town manager said he wanted the backroom team to remain in place.

“It’s a big transition when a manager leaves and for me to come in not knowing a squad, not knowing the ins and outs of it, the injury history there you know, little bits and pieces like that, so I want all the all the backroom staff to stay and hopefully they do,” said Fenn.

