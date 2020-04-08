Coronavirus wrap: Warnings over football’s future due to pandemic

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters warned of a potential £1billion loss due to the coronavirus crisis that Football Association chairman Greg Clarke says brings the “danger of losing clubs and leagues”.

As sporting bodies across the world scramble to get a grip on the evolving situation, talks continue between top-flight clubs and players about a 30 per cent pay cut made up of conditional reductions and deferral of salary.

Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Gordon Taylor says its members will “play their part” but no agreement has been struck at a time when the issue of pay has become a hot topic given some top-flight clubs have furloughed employees.

Julian Knight, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, called for a windfall tax on Premier League clubs if the Government’s scheme is utilised without a pay cut or deferral for players, leading to a strong response from chief executive Masters. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has spoken about the impact of Covid-19 on the top flight (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We face a £1billion loss, at least, if we fail to complete season 2019-20, and further losses going forward if the seriousness of the pandemic deepens and extends into the future,” he wrote.

Masters’ letter emerged after FA chairman Clarke said everyone must “step up and share the pain” inflicted on football, having announced on Monday that the governing body’s top earners were taking a 30 per cent among other cost-saving measures.

Clarke told the FA Council on Tuesday: “Football faces economic challenges beyond the wildest imagination of those who run it.

“The pandemic will be followed by its economic consequences and all business sectors will suffer.

Football faces economic challenges beyond the wildest imagination of those who run it.

“We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse. Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection.

“In the face of this unprecedented adversity, all the stakeholders within the game from players, fans, clubs, owners and administrators need to step up and share the pain to keep the game alive.”

Professional football in England is suspended indefinitely and a return date being kept under constant review, meaning the season is set to go well beyond the intended finish date.

FIFA has announced measures designed to extend players’ contracts and establish a transfer window based around any new calendar.

FIFA guidelines to address legal consequences of COVID-19: https://t.co/0Nk627K42G pic.twitter.com/VEk91vP1mx — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) April 7, 2020

Tottenham’s attempts to stay fit for the season’s return has led the club to remind their players about social distancing guidelines.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was seen with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in a public park, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were recorded running side by side. Serge Aurier also posted a video of himself running alongside someone else.

Elsewhere in sport, the Mercedes F1 team will start delivery of up to 10,000 new breathing devices to the NHS this week – part of Formula One’s Project Pitlane scheme to help fight coronavirus.

The 2020 Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed — Formula 1 (@F1) April 7, 2020

In the sport itself, the Canadian Grand Prix has been called off.

Montreal was due to host the first race of the disrupted 2020 schedule, but Covid-19 has seen the event, scheduled for June 12-14, become the ninth race to be postponed or cancelled.

Two more MotoGP events have been postponed, with May’s Italian Grand Prix and the following month’s Catalan Grand Prix from June 5-7 called off.