Coronavirus: Inter Milan's Europa League match to be played behind closed doors

Inter Milan’s match with Ludogorets in the Europa League will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

It is the only game to be affected by the outbreak, UEFA confirmed.

The governing body said in a statement: “All other UEFA matches scheduled this week will go ahead as planned and at this time there are no restrictions for attending supporters.

“UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation regarding Covid-19 and to liaise with relevant authorities in this respect.”

The Football Association is holding internal discussions at Wembley today to discuss the implications of coronavirus, the PA news agency understands.

Events across the sporting landscape have been effected by the outbreak, with Italian authorities putting restrictions in place in an attempt to stop the spread.

Italy are due to play England at Wembley in a friendly on March 27 and the FA is meeting to discuss that match as well as other matters related to coronavirus.