News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Coronavirus: Inter Milan's Europa League match to be played behind closed doors

Coronavirus: Inter Milan's Europa League match to be played behind closed doors
The San Siro, file photo
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 11:54 AM

Inter Milan’s match with Ludogorets in the Europa League will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

It is the only game to be affected by the outbreak, UEFA confirmed.

The governing body said in a statement: “All other UEFA matches scheduled this week will go ahead as planned and at this time there are no restrictions for attending supporters.

“UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation regarding Covid-19 and to liaise with relevant authorities in this respect.”

The Football Association is holding internal discussions at Wembley today to discuss the implications of coronavirus, the PA news agency understands.

Events across the sporting landscape have been effected by the outbreak, with Italian authorities putting restrictions in place in an attempt to stop the spread.

Italy are due to play England at Wembley in a friendly on March 27 and the FA is meeting to discuss that match as well as other matters related to coronavirus.

More on this topic

Solskjaer relieved as Manchester United earn tough draw at Club BruggeSolskjaer relieved as Manchester United earn tough draw at Club Brugge

Celtic boss Neil Lennon disappointed not to be ahead in Copenhagen tieCeltic boss Neil Lennon disappointed not to be ahead in Copenhagen tie

Diogo Jota hat-trick helps Wolves to emphatic first-leg victoryDiogo Jota hat-trick helps Wolves to emphatic first-leg victory

Lacazette leads Arsenal to victory in GreeceLacazette leads Arsenal to victory in Greece

TOPIC: Europa League

More in this Section

Liam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from SaracensLiam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from Saracens

Former Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join UlsterFormer Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join Ulster

Jurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yetJurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yet

Wait continues on Andy Murray's fitness for singles return at Queen’sWait continues on Andy Murray's fitness for singles return at Queen’s


Lifestyle

Could happier, healthy older age be all about mindset? Lauren Taylor speaks to the author of a new book aiming to transform our approach to ageing.Worried about getting older? How to embrace ageing positively

Think you know Irish food? Chef Jp McMahon talks Ella Walker through some of Ireland’s more surprising historical dishes.Chef Jp McMahon: Irish recipe archives show ‘people would literally eat anything that moved’

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, Sam Wylie-Harris shines a spotlight on the women blazing trails in the wine world.How female winemakers are shaping the way we drink

Queer Eye’s Tan France shares his key rule for what to wear, writes Ella WalkerTan France’s top fashion rule (even though he hates rules)

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »