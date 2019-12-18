News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher among trio to join Liverpool's Club World Cup squad in Qatar

By Press Association
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 08:27 AM

Cork goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and defenders Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp Van Den Berg are all flying out to join Liverpool’s senior squad in Qatar.

However, the PA news agency understands Harvey Elliott, who impressed in the 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Aston Villa as part of the youngest team in the club’s history on Tuesday, will not be making the trip.

After 20 senior players flew out on Sunday only three places were left available, one of which had to be a goalkeeper as Liverpool are obligated to name three in their Club World Cup squad.

With only two fit first-team centre-backs in Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Hoever, who came off with cramp against Villa but has been passed fit, and Van Den Berg will provide some cover for Jurgen Klopp if necessary.

Liverpool play their semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey this evening.

Caoimhin KelleherHarvey ElliottKi-Jana HoeverSepp Van Den BergFIFA Club World ChampionshipLiverpoolMonterreyTOPIC: Liverpool FC

