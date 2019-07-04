Cork native Shane Daly Butz looking to make an impact at World University Games

By John Hudson

Shane Daly Butz is determined to use the World University Games as a spring board to kick start his football career.

The Cork native was a surprise inclusion in the Ireland squad for the bi-annual tournament in Naples and could possibly start in Ireland’s opening Group A fixture against South Korea tomorrow.

Daly Butz was recently released by Cork City having joined them less than 12 months ago after graduating from UCC last summer and Ireland head coach Greg Yelverton has availed of the one year out eligibility rule to include the former Republic of Ireland amateur international in the Naples squad.

Twelve months ago Daly Butz was on a high after a stellar career with UCC in Munster Senior League and Colleges and Universities football with several appearances for the Republic of Ireland amateurs in the UEFA Regions Cup and later culminating with a man of the match performance against England C at Home Farm.

All this prompted John Caulfield to come calling and Daly Butz took the opportunity to link up with the former UCC boss at Cork City.

However things didn’t work out at Turners Cross as with injuries Daly Butz found it difficult to nail down a regular first team spot but selection for Naples has now given him the chance to re establish his career.

I’m delighted to be included in the squad it came as a surprise but it’s nice to have something to look forward to in mid season especially since I’m gone form Cork City.

“It’s a great opportunity to keep my fitness up and hopefully get some games under my belt in Naples, then come back and as I’m a free agent look for a new club. I’ll see what’s the best option and push on with whatever club I go to. Ideally I want to stay in the League of Ireland and be given the chance to play more” explained Daly Butz.

The former UCC man has previous experienced at the World University Games as a member of the Ireland squad in Chinese Taipei two years ago.

“After being in Taipei I knew what an amazing experience the World University Games can be, it’s nothing like anything else I have come across in football so when Greg (Yelverton) asked me to be part of the Ireland squad again I jumped at it” said Daly Butz.

Ireland’s opening group fixture is against South Korea this evening (Friday July 5) and they will then play Uruguay two days later with the top two sides in the three team group advancing to the quarter final stage.

IRELAND squad: Goalkeepers: David Coffey (UCC/UCC AFC), Gavin Sheridan (UCD/UCD AFC)

Defenders: Robert Slevin (UCC/Waterford FC), Joe Manley (TU Dublin/), Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway/Galway United) Tristan Noack Hofmann (DCU/Longford Town), Ronan Young (Queens University Belfast/Queens University AFC), Sean Trimble (DCU/Drogheda United).

Midfielders: Dean Kelly (IT Carlow/New Oak Boys FC), Anthony McAlavey (IT Carlow/Ringmahon Rangers), Shane Daly-Butz (UCC/Unattached), David Hurley (UCC/Cobh Ramblers), Jamie Hollywood (TU Dublin/Unattached), Sean Quinn (TU Dublin/Shelbourne), Cillian Duffy (Maynooth University/Maynooth University Town FC), Michael Scott (TU Dublin/Killester-Donnycarney AFC) Matt Hughes (Queens University Belfast/Queens University FC).

Forwards: Alan O'Sullivan (IT Carlow/Warrenpoint Town), Simon Falvey (UCC/UCC AFC), Sean McSweeney (University of Limerick/Limerick FC).