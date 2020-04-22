News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dave Bacuzzi, the man who led Cork Hibs through their glory years, passes away

By Plunket Carter
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 04:32 PM

Dave Bacuzzi (right), Cork Hibernians, shake hands with Alfie Hale, Waterford, prior to the 1972 FAI Cup final at Dalymount Park as referee Charlie O'Leary watches on.
Dave Bacuzzi (right), Cork Hibernians, shake hands with Alfie Hale, Waterford, prior to the 1972 FAI Cup final at Dalymount Park as referee Charlie O'Leary watches on.

The Irish football community was saddened to hear of the death of Dave Bacuzzi, the former Arsenal, Manchester City, and Reading player, who will be forever remembered for steering Cork Hibs through their glory years in League of Ireland football.

He made his debut for Arsenal in 1961 and after 46, appearances moved on to Man City for a fee of £25,000. It turned out to be a great career move for the Londoner as he was ever-present on the Man City team that won promotion back to the First Division.

Midway through the following season Bacuzzi fell out with City boss Joe Mercer and moved nearer home to join Reading. He made 107 appearances for Reading and was to finalise a move to Club Brugge in Belgium when Hibs swooped.

In May 1970, Bacuzzi joined Cork Hibs as player-manager. Initially, Bacuzzi thought he had been approached from a mysterious exotic location when he received a misspelled telegram asking him to contact 'Cork Island' instead of 'Cork, Ireland'.

Cork Hibernians player-manager Dave Bacuzzi lifts the FAI Cup in 1972.
Cork Hibernians player-manager Dave Bacuzzi lifts the FAI Cup in 1972.

Bacuzzi subsequently guided Hibs to the League Championship in 1971, beating Shamrock Rovers in a play-off. Then in 1972 and 1973 he also guided them to successive victories in FAI Cup finals.

In 1972 Hibs were leading Waterford 2-0 in a virtual decider at Flower Lodge before a record crowd of 28,000 when the Blues struck three times to silence the mighty crowd.

Hibs gained sweet revenge seven days later when defeating the champions 3-0 on a day when Miah Dennehy went down in history in becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in an FAI Cup final.

Bacuzzi was honoured by the Irish Soccer Writers at the end of the season when he was named as the Personality of the Year.

After a rare trophy-less season in 1973-74 Bacuzzi was sacked which led to major divisions within the board of directors and angry public demonstrations by the fans who marched in their thousands to a platform outside Flower Lodge where Hibs were playing a league game.

The board refused to relent and Dave was snapped up by amateurs Home Farm who he guided to their first and only FAI Senior Cup victory when they sensationally defeated Shelbourne in the final.

As manager of Home Farm, Bacuzzi was responsible for the development of several Irish internationals including Ronnie Whelan, Ken De Mange, and Brian Mooney, all of whom subsequently signed for Liverpool.

However, he also turned down the opportunity to sign a young Paul McGrath after a brief trial. He also managed the League of Ireland and Irish Amateur teams.

He passed away peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, yesterday.

His motto, recorded in his death notice, was: "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning to dance in the rain."

May he rest in peace.

More on this topic

UK government won’t intervene in proposed Newcastle takeoverUK government won’t intervene in proposed Newcastle takeover

UEFA set for meeting to discuss European qualification if leagues are cancelledUEFA set for meeting to discuss European qualification if leagues are cancelled

Who is in the frame to replace Michael O’Neill as Northern Ireland manager?Who is in the frame to replace Michael O’Neill as Northern Ireland manager?

FAI and clubs considering League of Ireland return datesFAI and clubs considering League of Ireland return dates


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Clarity sought over plan to limit crowds to 5,000Clarity sought over plan to limit crowds to 5,000

Richard Cockerill still hoping PRO14 season can be completedRichard Cockerill still hoping PRO14 season can be completed

Net gain: The evening Stapleton back-heeled a vital goal for the RepublicNet gain: The evening Stapleton back-heeled a vital goal for the Republic

Donal Lenihan: Crisis shows the importance of clubs outside their sporting sphereDonal Lenihan: Crisis shows the importance of clubs outside their sporting sphere


Lifestyle

Have a read of the much anticipated debut by Naoise Dolan, and enjoy something feelgood thanks to Clare Pooley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Take time to appreciate the joy of nature despite the constraints of the coronavirus restrictions.Life on the inside: 10 birds to spot from your window

An early 19th-century Irish walnut side table from a private collection in Connecticut is one of a number of Irish pieces at an online sale running at Sotheby's until today.Antiques: Irish table among highlights of New York sale

The books are a varied range of historical fiction and immigrant stories.Why you should read the nominees for the Women’s Prize for Fiction

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »