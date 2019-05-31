Cork goalkeeper named in Liverpool squad for Champions League final

Cork teenager Caoimhin Kelleher has been included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the final in Madrid.

The third-choice goalkeeper has travelled as a change in UEFA regulations means managers are allowed to name up to 12 substitutes for the final.

Kelleher featured regularly for Jürgen Klopp's side during the 2018 pre-season.

Teenager Rhian Brewster, who has yet to make a senior appearance, is also included.

He was an unused substitute for the 4-0 semi-final, second-leg comeback against Barcelona at Anfield.

Fellow youngsters Ben Woodburn and Curtis Jones did not make the cut.

Liverpool squad: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Kelleher, Lallana, Lovren, Mane, Matip, Mignolet, Milner, Moreno, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Salah, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum.

- Press Association