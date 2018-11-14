Cork girl who lost four fingers after firecracker injury back playing football

A young Cork girl who was seriously injured after firecracker incident has returned to the football pitch.

Lya Gilhooly lost four fingers on her left hand in October in the incident and was hopsitalised for three weeks but is now back playing football.

Lya Gilhooly in action for Presentation Secondary School, Ballyphehane. Picture: Denis Minihane

Lya lined out for Presentation Secondary School yesterday, when they took on Carrigtowhill.

Lya scored her side's only goal in the 2-1 defeat to Carrigtowhill and played 60 minutes to cap off a remarkable recovery.

Speaking to the Evening Echo, the 14-year-old said she was delighted to be back with her friends.

"It was also a great boost for me to be welcomed back by my friends, the way they did. I am now looking forward to getting back training with my club Wilton and hopefully back involved with Cork City in a few weeks time."

Lya's grandmother, Anne, was thrilled to see her granddaughter back in action.

Lya Gilhooly being applauded by her team-mates. Picture: Denis Minihane

"I am delighted to see Lya back playing football, " Anne told the Echo.

"That's all she dreams about. She absolutely loves playing soccer and hopefully this will give her huge confidence to return playing with her club Wilton and also to pursue her dream to go on and play with Cork City in the National League."

"She is an amazing kid. She has been through a very tough time but we are all very proud of her.

"You can see from the smile on her face that soccer is all the matters to Lya and seeing Lya back amongst her friends is great. I am delighted to see her back playing and I was thrilled with the reception her teammates and coaches gave to her."