Cork City's first signing of the Neale Fenn era: Cian Coleman

Cork City have made Cian Coleman the first signing of the Neale Fenn era. The midfielder returns to City after a three-year absence that saw him play for Cobh Ramblers, Limerick and St Patrick’s Athletic.
He made three senior appearances for the club as a teenager, before departing in search of regular first team football. The 22-year-old said: “I’m delighted. I spent a few years away to try and get first them football but I’m back now and I’m delighted and I’m ready to go.
Fenn welcomed the arrival of Coleman:
"He’s going to bring energy in midfield, physicality and he’s got quality as well. I’m sure that the fans know him, he’s been here before as a youngster so it’s great for the club that we could get him back.”
City also confirmed the departures of Joel Coustrain, Eoghan Stokes, Colm Horgan and Karl Sheppard.