Cork City's first signing of the Neale Fenn era: Cian Coleman

Cork City have made Cian Coleman the first signing of the Neale Fenn era. The midfielder returns to City after a three-year absence that saw him play for Cobh Ramblers, Limerick and St Patrick’s Athletic.

He made three senior appearances for the club as a teenager, before departing in search of regular first team football. The 22-year-old said: “I’m delighted. I spent a few years away to try and get first them football but I’m back now and I’m delighted and I’m ready to go.

Fenn welcomed the arrival of Coleman:

We’re delighted to have Cian on board. He’s a young player that I’ve admired since my time at Longford, when he played against us for Limerick. I’m delighted that we managed to sign him.

"He’s going to bring energy in midfield, physicality and he’s got quality as well. I’m sure that the fans know him, he’s been here before as a youngster so it’s great for the club that we could get him back.”

City also confirmed the departures of Joel Coustrain, Eoghan Stokes, Colm Horgan and Karl Sheppard.