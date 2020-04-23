News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork City ‘would not last too long’ playing behind closed doors

Cork City ‘would not last too long’ playing behind closed doors
Turner's Cross Stadium, home of Cork City
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 06:00 AM

The reaction from Cork City to fresh proposals for the possible resumption of the League of Ireland is that playing behind closed doors is a non-runner, whereas deferring the season to the autumn may yet prove to be the most realistic option.

Emerging from talks between the FAI and the National League executive committee, a number of potential solutions are now being considered in light of the government ban on gatherings in excess of 5,000 people until the end of August.

These range from football behind closed doors resuming on June 19 to, at the other end of the time scale, deferral of all national league activity until September, with a full fixture programme to then run until the end of February 2021.

Other ideas up for consideration include a resumption on June 19 with stadium restrictions in line with HSE guidelines including behind closed doors and reduced capacity at 25% or 50%, with the season to run until the end of December; and a resumption in July or August, based on government advice and HSE guidelines.

In the absence in the domestic game of the TV money and commercial deals that would be required to keep the show on the road, Cork City chairman Declan Carey is entirely dismissive of the idea of playing behind closed doors.

“I don’t think the club would last too long — or any club in the league for that matter,” he said.

On a June 19 restart, but with stadium restrictions and reduced capacity, he said: “We’d have to see what the restrictions are. I would see some grounds having a problem because of the lack of adequate seating but at Turner’s Cross, we could still seat two and half to three thousand which would probably be in line with our average attendance targets. 

"Again, we wouldn’t want to be turning fans away either but maybe you could allow some fans to go to games but also combine it with online streaming.”

However, Mr Carey pointed out that maintaining social distancing outside grounds as well as in areas within stadiums such as toilets and food and programme outlets would still present a formidable challenge. 

On the face of it, delaying the start of the season only as far as June or July does not seem to Mr Carey like a workable solution either. “’Subject to HSE guidelines’ is a bit too vague for us,” he said.

READ MORE

Who is in the frame to replace Michael O’Neill as Northern Ireland manager?

Assessing the two remaining options — deferral to September with a shortened season running to December, or deferral to September followed by a full fixture programme carrying through to February 2021 — the city chairman suggests the latter may be the more realistic alternative.

“Right now, that probably makes more sense. It would allow us to fulfil a full fixture calendar which would be good, although I’d have concerns about how some of the pitches in the league would hold up.

“It’s definitely a realistic option but, from a financial perspective, our budgets would be impacted. With bad winter weather, you’d imagine crowds would take a hit. It would be a pretty bleak picture for us but every club would be in the same boat.”

City are already working on 12-month financial projections based on all these options and say they will provide that data to the FAI. But there seems to be no escaping the bottom line that a winter season would inevitably mean a summer of discontent for the club. 

By availing of emergency government subsidies introduced during the pandemic, City have been able to continue paying players and staff their full wages, reversing an earlier announcement that they would have to impose lay-offs. 

But, clearly, a cessation of the league all the way through to September would represent a financial challenge of another magnitude.

“Again, that’s something we’re going to have to discuss with the FAI,” said Mr Carey. “It’s a pretty clinical way to look at things: We plug in the numbers and then make a decision based on that. But ultimately that’s what we have to do. 

"We’re in such a precarious position and one false move can cause doom for the club. So we have to be as prepared as we can.”

Meanwhile, St Patrick’s Athletic announced that, faced with a collapse in income caused by the shut-down, the club has, “with considerable regret”, been forced to temporarily lay off its playing and coaching staff.

READ MORE

UK government won’t intervene in proposed Newcastle takeover

More on this topic

Cork City squad and staff continue to be paid in fullCork City squad and staff continue to be paid in full

Cork City vow Turner’s Cross name change won’t ‘devalue’ famous groundCork City vow Turner’s Cross name change won’t ‘devalue’ famous ground

Cork City's Daire O’Connor and the new meaning of playing at homeCork City's Daire O’Connor and the new meaning of playing at home

Joe Gamble: Lay off allows Cork City youngsters window to 'turn themselves into machines'Joe Gamble: Lay off allows Cork City youngsters window to 'turn themselves into machines'


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Cork City FC

More in this Section

Clarity sought over plan to limit crowds to 5,000Clarity sought over plan to limit crowds to 5,000

Richard Cockerill still hoping PRO14 season can be completedRichard Cockerill still hoping PRO14 season can be completed

Net gain: The evening Stapleton back-heeled a vital goal for the RepublicNet gain: The evening Stapleton back-heeled a vital goal for the Republic

Donal Lenihan: Crisis shows the importance of clubs outside their sporting sphereDonal Lenihan: Crisis shows the importance of clubs outside their sporting sphere


Lifestyle

Well-chosen flowers and shrubs willrequire little or no maintenance, says Peter DowdallHow you can reap rewards of a zero-maintenance garden

Many parents find themselves in the difficult position of having to home school their children while also holding down jobs, writes Helen O’CallaghanHow to timetable school at kitchen table

Have a read of the much anticipated debut by Naoise Dolan, and enjoy something feelgood thanks to Clare Pooley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Something that has come up a lot in the past week now that the weather has improved and kids are tempted to be outside playing is how to get them to manage to stay apart while enjoying each other’s company.Mum's the Word: Maintaining a child’s normal relationships in an abnormal world

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »