Cork City to face Neale Fenn’s former club in FAI Cup

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Monday, July 13, 2020 - 12:47 PM

Cork City manager Neale Fenn. Photo: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Manager Neale Fenn will come up against his former club in this year's FAI Cup after Cork City were paired with Longford Town in the first round.

The outcome of today’s draw in Abbotstown also means that Alan Reynolds, now assistant to Vinny Perth at Dundalk, is set for a quick reunion with his former club Waterford, where Reynolds has been replaced by John Sheridan.

Finn Harps against St Patrick’s Athletic completes the first round fixtures, with the remaining 13 teams from the Premier and First Divisions - including holders Shamrock Rovers - receiving byes into the second round.

Because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s competition is a compressed version with no non-league clubs participating.

Cork City will have home advantage at Turner’s Cross for their game against the club Fenn formerly managed, while Dundalk will host Waterford at Oriel Park and St Pat’s must travel to Finn Park to take on Harps.

Kick-off details for the cup ties have yet to be confirmed while, later today, the fixture list for the resumption of the SSE Airtricity League season, scheduled to start of July 31, will be released.

TOPIC: Cork City FC

