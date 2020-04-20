News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork City squad and staff continue to be paid in full

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Monday, April 20, 2020 - 06:04 PM

Cork City squad and staff continue to be paid in full

Cork City players and staff are continuing to receive their full pay after the club was able to reverse an earlier decision to suspend wages in response to the cessation of football caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following last month’s confirmation that the League of Ireland would be shut down until at least June 19 - a decision which carried serious financial implications for clubs in terms of loss of gate receipts and associated revenue streams - City announced on March 21 that, while all players and a number of staff and coaches were to be paid in full the following week, the club would not in a position to continue paying their wages beyond that point.

However, it has now emerged that, by acting quickly to avail of the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme – under which the club tops up a 70% state contribution – City were able to ensure that no lay-offs or reduction in wages actually ensued and no payments to staff were missed.

That remains the case for now and it’s believed the club have given a commitment that it will apply until at least the end of this month.

It’s also understood that, as the board continues to monitor the situation, they have informed staff that they will be given seven days’ notice should any change in the current arrangement need to be introduced.

TOPIC: Cork City FC

