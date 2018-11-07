Cork City sign versatile Waterford player Garry Comerford

Cork City have made another addition to their squad for the 2019 season by signing Garry Comerford from Waterford.

The versatile 25-year-old can play on the left-side of defence or midfield. Prior to his two seasons with Waterford, the Stradbally-native lined out for Shamrock Rovers, Cobh Ramblers and Avondale United.

“I am obviously delighted to be signing for such a big club. John has shown a lot of interest in me, so I am happy to have got it over the line and I just want to get my head down now and get ready for pre-season,” he told CorkCityFC.ie.

“With Waterford, we had some great games against Cork City this year, but the highlight was the fans at Turner’s Cross; they created an unbelievable atmosphere and I will be happy to get out and play in front of them in 2019.

“It’s a big club and the calibre of players here is unbelievable, so I just want to play my part and, hopefully, help them to win more trophies next year. I want to work hard and I know I will have to earn the right to get into the team, so I just want to play my part and go from there.”

He's another addition to the Leesiders squad following yesterday's signing of Dan Casey from Bohemians.

City boss John Caulfield said: “Garry is another hungry, ambitious player who has done very well with Waterford this year. He played amateur football in Cork some years ago and has progressed into the league. He played with Cobh and then progressed onto Waterford, where he did well, so he is a good fit for us.

“He is a left-sided player, he can play left back, left midfield and has even played at centre back as well this year, but midfield is probably his best position and that’s where he will see himself competing for a place. He is hungry, ambitious and good on the ball, with a very strong mentality, so he is another player we feel will fit in well with us.”