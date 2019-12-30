News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork City sign Dylan McGlade who wants to 'help the club get back to where it belongs'

By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Monday, December 30, 2019 - 03:23 PM

Winger Dylan McGlade has joined Cork City, subject to international clearance.

McGlade, who was named in the 2019 First Division Team of the Year, joins Cork after a brief spell in England with Blyth Spartans, having joined the National League outfit after a season at Bray.

“Cork City is such a massive club, and I’m looking forward to playing for Neale again - I play my best football under him,” said McGlade.

“It’s a massive opportunity and I can’t wait to show what I can do in the Premier Division. I want to score some goals, have a positive season and help the club get back to where it belongs.”

City boss Neale Fenn added: “Dylan is an exciting player. He’s the kind of guy that will have supporters on their feet. We worked together at Longford, where fans really got to see what he was capable of.

"He’s a quick player and isn’t shy to take on defenders, and he always chips in with a goal, so I know our supporters will really enjoy watching him.”

