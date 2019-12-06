Cork City sign defenders Slevin and Fleming

Cork City have signed defenders Rob Slevin and Charlie Fleming on one-year contracts, subject to medicals.

The pair of 21-year-old defenders join after seasons with Waterford and Cobh Ramblers respectively.

Slevin played 12 league games for the Blues in the second half of last season, having signed from UCC.

“I’m from Carrigaline, so I’ve grown up watching Cork City and I’m delighted to sign. I know a good few of the current squad - I played with Alec Byrne all the way up with Carrigaline, and I know a few of the lads, so I’m looking forward to getting started,” said Slevin.

City boss Neale Fenn added: “He’s a local boy. Joe (Gamble) would’ve worked with him towards the end of the season at Waterford and earmarked him as a defender that we wanted to get in, so it’s exciting for us that he’s decided to come. I’m really looking forward to having him here.

“He’s a big boy, he’s solid, and he loves defending, He can play left sided centre back or left back and he’s also good on the ball which is something that we’re looking for in a player.”

Right-back Fleming signs after spending five years at Cobh Ramblers.

“I’m delighted, it’s a big opportunity for myself. I’ve been at Cobh now for five years, so I feel like it’s the next step up.

“The way the club is going next year, Neale is looking for young and hungry players, and that’s exactly what I am. I’ve played with most of the squad before, so I won’t be going into a completely different dressing room, I’d be familiar with all of the faces.

“Once Neale rang me, I knew this was the place I wanted to be, so I’m delighted to sign.”

Fenn said: “I would have seen him play against us a few times at my previous club [Longford], and he really caught my eye. He’s fit, athletic, wants to get forward. He’s a solid defender and a good bright lad so I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“He’s played nearly 90 games at first team level which is amazing for someone so young, and he’ll be able to pass on that experience to some of the younger players but also gain more experience playing in the Premier Division.”

The signings follow last night's confirmation that midfielder Alec Byrne has signed a new contract to remain with City for next season.