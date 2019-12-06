News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork City sign defenders Slevin and Fleming

Cork City sign defenders Slevin and Fleming
Cork City manager Neale Fenn with Rob Slevin (left); and Charlie Fleming (right). Photos: Cork City FC
By Stephen Barry
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 03:42 PM

Cork City have signed defenders Rob Slevin and Charlie Fleming on one-year contracts, subject to medicals.

The pair of 21-year-old defenders join after seasons with Waterford and Cobh Ramblers respectively.

Slevin played 12 league games for the Blues in the second half of last season, having signed from UCC.

“I’m from Carrigaline, so I’ve grown up watching Cork City and I’m delighted to sign. I know a good few of the current squad - I played with Alec Byrne all the way up with Carrigaline, and I know a few of the lads, so I’m looking forward to getting started,” said Slevin.

City boss Neale Fenn added: “He’s a local boy. Joe (Gamble) would’ve worked with him towards the end of the season at Waterford and earmarked him as a defender that we wanted to get in, so it’s exciting for us that he’s decided to come. I’m really looking forward to having him here.

“He’s a big boy, he’s solid, and he loves defending, He can play left sided centre back or left back and he’s also good on the ball which is something that we’re looking for in a player.”

Right-back Fleming signs after spending five years at Cobh Ramblers.

“I’m delighted, it’s a big opportunity for myself. I’ve been at Cobh now for five years, so I feel like it’s the next step up.

“The way the club is going next year, Neale is looking for young and hungry players, and that’s exactly what I am. I’ve played with most of the squad before, so I won’t be going into a completely different dressing room, I’d be familiar with all of the faces.

“Once Neale rang me, I knew this was the place I wanted to be, so I’m delighted to sign.”

Fenn said: “I would have seen him play against us a few times at my previous club [Longford], and he really caught my eye. He’s fit, athletic, wants to get forward. He’s a solid defender and a good bright lad so I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“He’s played nearly 90 games at first team level which is amazing for someone so young, and he’ll be able to pass on that experience to some of the younger players but also gain more experience playing in the Premier Division.”

The signings follow last night's confirmation that midfielder Alec Byrne has signed a new contract to remain with City for next season.

More on this topic

Cork City chairman believes club's trust members feel 'positive' after meetingCork City chairman believes club's trust members feel 'positive' after meeting

Cork City FC named SSE Airtricity League Club of the SeasonCork City FC named SSE Airtricity League Club of the Season

General manager Wycherley to leave Cork CityGeneral manager Wycherley to leave Cork City

Graham Cummins departs as Cork City sign two Academy playersGraham Cummins departs as Cork City sign two Academy players

TOPIC: Cork City FC

More in this Section

Keith Earls closing on Simon Zebo's Munster try-scoring recordKeith Earls closing on Simon Zebo's Munster try-scoring record

2018 European Player of the Year Nakarawa sacked by Racing2018 European Player of the Year Nakarawa sacked by Racing

Rodgers relishing stability under Leicester board after signing new contractRodgers relishing stability under Leicester board after signing new contract

Jurgen Klopp backs Sadio Mane to challenge for Ballon d’Or in futureJurgen Klopp backs Sadio Mane to challenge for Ballon d’Or in future


Lifestyle

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

For a magical mantelpiece makeover the natural way, foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle to the scene, says Hannah Stephenson.Bring Christmas cheer indoors: Foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »