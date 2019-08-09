Cork City ride their luck but advance to next round of cup

Cabinteely 2 - 2 Cork City

(AET, Cork City win 5-4 on penalties)

They had to ride their luck, but Cork City will be in Monday’s draw for the second round of the FAI Cup.

Ronan Hurley’s equaliser at the very end of extra time earned City a penalty shootout and the Rebel Army scored all of theirs, with Mark McNulty saving the first Cabinteely effort from Robert Manley.

Manley had looked like being the hero for the hosts with a goal four minutes into extra time proved to be the winner for the hosts.

City had two changes from last Friday’s home defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic. Garry Buckley was back in midfield at the expense of Kevin O’Connor while Shane Griffin returned from injury, replacing Joel Coustrain. Those switches saw City go with a 3-5-2, Griffin and Colm Horgan on the wings as Ronan Hurley slotted in alongside Conor McCarthy and Dan Casey at centre-back. Buckley partnered Gearóid Morrissey and Conor McCormack in midfield while Karl Sheppard was up front along with new signing Eoghan Stokes.

There was a positive start from John Cotter’s side, with Karl Sheppard going close from a Shane Griffin corner in the seventh minute while Gearóid Morrissey sent a long-range effort narrowly over the crossbar.

However, Cabinteely responded well and asked questions of City, with Griffin needing to get in a good block on a Keith Dalton shot on ten minutes while Jack Tuite headed just over from a Paul Fox corner.

City upped the pressure after that though and Buckley hit the post following a corner before the goal came from another corner on 17, McCarthy crashing the ball home from Morrissey’s delivery.

Again, Cabinteely responded strongly had a goal chance just after the half-hour, right-back Daniel Blackbyrne firing over when Kevin Knight’s cross wasn’t properly cleared by City. Then, Vilius Labutis set up Zak O’Neill, whose low shot needed a good save by Mark McNulty, with McCormack clearing before any home player could get to the rebound.

City finished the half strongly again, with Morrissey nearly making it two while Dan Casey and Karl Sheppard also had half-chances.

The outset of the second half saw a renewed Cabinteely impetus but they couldn’t trouble the City defence. By the same token, City couldn’t get a second, with Stephen McGuinnes not tested by efforts from Horgan and Sheppard.

On 65, Kevin Knight’s shot from distance had to be tipped over by McNulty though City went close again five minutes later, sub Joel Coustrain drawing a strong stop from McGuinness.

The equaliser came with 14 minutes left. A Paul Fox free kick from the right wasn’t dealt with and, though Robert Manley’s shot was smothered, Knight was able to bundle the ball in.

Morrissey had a chance to win it for City in normal time but hit the side-netting.

Cabinteely had chances too though, with Keith Dalton going closest. In extra time, Manley gave them the lead and it was an advantage they held on to until almost the very end, but Hurley was City’s saviour before Dan Casey, Conor McCormack, Karl Sheppard, Joel Coustrain and Gearóid Morrissey converted their spot kicks.

CABINTEELY: McGuinness; Blackbyrne (Clucas 50), Tuite, Hudson (Keely 114), Knight; Dalton, Aspil (Sasaki 59), O’Neill, Labutis, Fox; Manley.

CORK CITY: McNulty; McCarthy (Bennett 68), Casey, Hurley; Horgan, McCormack, Buckley (Byrne 108), Morrissey, Griffin (Coustrain 68); Sheppard, Stokes (Crowley 94).

Referee: P McLaughlin (Monaghan).