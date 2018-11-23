Home»sport

Cork City reveal new black away jersey for next season

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 12:13 PM

Cork City have released their away kit for next season - and the Munster club are going back to black to mark their return to Adidas after 25 years.

The kit was released for pre-order today and is available at the club shop on November 30.

While not to everyone's liking, there was a largely positive reaction to the new jersey:

And for those who initially didn't like it, the break from tradition is growing on those who initially weren't too keen on it.

