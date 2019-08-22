News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork City reject Magilton job interest

By David Sneyd
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 10:49 PM

Cork City officials refused to reschedule an interview with Jim Magilton before opting to offer Neale Fenn the vacant manager’s position earlier this week.

Interviews took place on Leeside on Monday and it is understood that Magilton, who expressed his interest in the role, requested an alternative day to travel down and meet with the club because of prior commitments.

Magilton, currently the Elite Performance Director for the IFA and in charge of overseeing the development of international talent in Northern Ireland, was previously in charge of Ipswich Town, Queens Park Rangers, and assistant to Michael O’Neill during his time at Shamrock Rovers.

Cork turned down the opportunity to meet with Magilton, capped over 50 times by the North, as Fenn, a league winner at Cork in 2005, is now set to be unveiled following the FAI Cup clash with Galway United.

