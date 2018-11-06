Home»Sport

Cork City players overlooked as Dundalk dominate Soccer Republic Team of the Year

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 02:04 PM
By Stephen Barry

Dundalk's record points haul was rewarded with eight representatives in the Soccer Republic Premier Division Team of the Year last night.

League and FAI Cup runners-up Cork City, who finished 15 points clear of third place, were overlooked as Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers and Waterford players picked up the other three spots.

The Lilywhites goalie Gary Rogers was joined by his defenders Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare and Bohs' Darragh Leahy.

Waterford's Bastien Hery took a midfield berth alongside Robbie Benson and Chris Shields, while Shamrock Rovers' Graham Burke, who transferred to Preston halfway through the season, is joined by Michael Duffy and Patrick Hoban in attack.

As Pat Morley said in studio, "Who do you take out?"

Following on from getting only three players in last year's PFAI Team of the Year when they were double winners, Cork fans were annoyed.

What are your thoughts on the team?

Soccer Republic 2018 SSE Airtricity Premier Division Team of the Year (Dundalk unless stated): Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare, Darragh Leahy (Bohemians); Robbie Benson, Chris Shields, Bastien Hery (Waterford); Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban, Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers).


Related Articles

We're not the beast to Dundalk's beauty, insists Cork City manager John Caulfield

Alan Bennett: ‘The worst thing about this job? Getting better in your head but worse in your body’

FAI Cup final preview: Time has come for stars to seize the day

Steven Beattie: ‘We weren’t good enough this year. Sunday is a chance to put that right’

More in this Section

Former Celtic Boys Club coach jailed for historical child abuse

Tottenham’s Champions League game to go ahead despite poor state of pitch

Boxer Mike Towell ‘did not spar’ in weeks before fatal fight

Mo Salah statue: Sculptor hits back after online mockery


Breaking Stories

Review: Lords of Strut, Cork Opera House

Cillian Murphy delivers spine-tingling spoken word prologue of solider's World War One letter

Badly Drawn Boy to perform new music on Irish tour

Uncovering the naked truth of a life model

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »