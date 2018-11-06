Cork City players overlooked as Dundalk dominate Soccer Republic Team of the Year

Dundalk's record points haul was rewarded with eight representatives in the Soccer Republic Premier Division Team of the Year last night.

League and FAI Cup runners-up Cork City, who finished 15 points clear of third place, were overlooked as Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers and Waterford players picked up the other three spots.

The team of the 2018 SSE Airtricity Premier Division. pic.twitter.com/MrFII3n7vZ— Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) November 5, 2018

The Lilywhites goalie Gary Rogers was joined by his defenders Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare and Bohs' Darragh Leahy.

Waterford's Bastien Hery took a midfield berth alongside Robbie Benson and Chris Shields, while Shamrock Rovers' Graham Burke, who transferred to Preston halfway through the season, is joined by Michael Duffy and Patrick Hoban in attack.

As Pat Morley said in studio, "Who do you take out?"

No Cork City representatives in the 2018 team of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, the studio panel discuss the players who missed out on a spot in the team. pic.twitter.com/tAgpx0zhBQ— Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) November 5, 2018

Following on from getting only three players in last year's PFAI Team of the Year when they were double winners, Cork fans were annoyed.

2nd in the league, 2nd in the cup. Not a single player in the team of the season. And people complain that our players feel they don't get the respect they deserve? How could you possibly justify that. — Micls (@Micls4) November 5, 2018

So John Caulfield is manager of the year then? If his players aren't any good he must be a genius to finish so high each year?— Peter O'Keeffe (@peterok13) November 5, 2018

Sadliers 25 goals not enough to merit inclusion?— Kev Mac (@kevinmac74) November 5, 2018

In all fairness lads thats a complete and total farce. No @CorkCityFC player in the 11? Jokeshop— Niall Healy (@Niallofcork) November 6, 2018

What are your thoughts on the team?

Soccer Republic 2018 SSE Airtricity Premier Division Team of the Year (Dundalk unless stated): Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare, Darragh Leahy (Bohemians); Robbie Benson, Chris Shields, Bastien Hery (Waterford); Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban, Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers).