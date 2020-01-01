Cork City make Galvin their first signing of the New Year

Cork City have made their first signing of the New Year adding midfielder Cory Galvin to their ranks.

The 23-year-old joins the Turners Cross club after spending the last season and a half at Waterford. Galvin has previously had spells in England at Ipswich Town, and in the League of Ireland at Cobh Ramblers, Cabinteely, and Bray Wanderers.

“I’m delighted to be here," Galvin told CorkCityfc.ie. "Being a Corkman, naturally I’m a Cork City supporter so I’m proud to have signed for the club."

City boss Neale Fenn said Galvin is the type of player that suits his vision for the club: “Cory is a very good midfield player. He’s young, eager to impress, and he’s local, which is exactly the type of player we want here.

"I’ve watched him many times over the last few years, for Waterford, Bray, and Cabinteely, and he was a player that caught my eye, so we’re delighted to have him tied down for the 2020 season."

It's been a busy festive season on the transfer front on Leeside, with Galvin's arrival coming on the back of the addition of Dylan McGlade on Monday.

McGlade was named on the 2019 First Division Team of the Year and comes to Cork after a short spell cross-channel at Blyth Spartans.