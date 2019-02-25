Cork City loan signing goes straight into squad for tonight's clash with Sligo

Cork City hope to boost their urgent need for goals with the signing on loan of striker Dan Smith from Portsmouth.

Having received international clearance, the forward goes straight into City’s squad for tonight’s Premier Division game away to Sligo Rovers.

Speaking after his first training session with his new team mates, the 19-year-old said:

“A lot of people said to me that the standard would be a lot higher than you would think, and it definitely is. The intensity and the work rate of the lads is top drawer, so I am looking forward to it.

“I am coming over to get games and to get goals, experience it over here and hopefully do well. I win a lot of headers, hold the ball up reasonably well, run the lines, run in behind and score a few goals as well, so hopefully I can do that here.”

The fresh option upfront for manager John Caulfield is all the more timely because another of City’s on-loan signings, Matthew Gillam, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Said Caulfield: “It is very disappointing for Matthew. He will be out for eight to ten weeks, so it is great to get Dan in to give us another option because we need options in the attacking area. We will need to work with him, but the early indications are that he will have an impact for us.

“He comes highly recommended from Portsmouth. He is a big strong lad, with a very good touch and he looks like a good finisher. He has trained with us, but he obviously needs to get up to the intensity and the pace of our game. He has an eye for goal and hopefully that will be the case over the next number of weeks.”