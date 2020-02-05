Cork City hoping to land Arsenal defender on loan - reports

Cork City are in the frame to secure the loan signing from Arsenal of Nigerian defender Joseph Olowu, according to reports.

The 'All Nigeria Soccer' website claims City and Arsenal have an agreement for the loan, pending a medical and terms.

It says that Olowu is preparing to fly into Cork to put pen to paper on deal which will see him remain with City until the end of this season.

It adds Olowu wasn’t in Arsenal’s U23 squad to face Liverpool last weekend as the Gunners didn't want to jeopardise his opportunity to play senior football.

Olowu is 20, with Arsenal fan site The Daily Cannon reporting: "(He) started the season well. He looked good in each of his appearances in August, but struggled for consistent starts after that.

"He didn’t play at all in September or October, before slowly working his way back in at the end of the year."

The defender who has reportedly chosen to represent Nigeria over England, is regarded as a promising talent at Arsenal, though time may be running out for him to really stake his claim for a first-team breakthrough.

"Olowu made a mix of appearances at centre-back and right-back this season. I prefer him at centre-back, but it was harder to get games there with Konstantinos Mavropanos, Harry Clarke, Mark McGuinness and Zech Medley competing with him."