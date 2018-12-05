NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Cork City goalie and Shamrock Rovers defender among three new Derry City signings

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 03:17 PM

Declan Devine has made a trio of new signings at Derry City.

Goalkeeper Peter Cherrie joins the Candystripes having left Cork City. The 35-year-old Scot has also played for Dundalk and Bray Wanderers.

Ciaran Coll departs Finn Harps for Derry after helping them gain promotion to the Premier Division.

Scottish defender Ally Gilchrist also joins Derry after leaving Shamrock Rovers after a season in the capital.

Meanwhile, Jamie McDonagh has signed a new contract at the Brandywell having joined from Sligo at the end of the 2017 season.

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Cork City reveal new black away jersey for next season

'My only regret is I didn’t sign sooner': Steven Beattie leaves Cork City

Cork City sign versatile Waterford player Garry Comerford

Cork City sign Dan Casey from Bohemians

More in this Section

Southampton appoint Ralph Hasenhüttl as new manager

Benitez hopes latest takeover talk does not affect Newcastle players

West Ham determined to make up for lost time – Michail Antonio

Roy Hodgson left frustrated by Crystal Palace’s defending


Lifestyle

Mesmerising landscapes, a lost city and winter sun: Jordan is a Middle Eastern delight

All wrapped up: Ideas for the perfect gift this Christmas

GameTech: Stage-coach robbery with so many micro-transactions

Note-worthy reading: 2018's top 10 music books and memoirs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »