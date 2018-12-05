Cork City goalie and Shamrock Rovers defender among three new Derry City signings

Declan Devine has made a trio of new signings at Derry City.

Goalkeeper Peter Cherrie joins the Candystripes having left Cork City. The 35-year-old Scot has also played for Dundalk and Bray Wanderers.

Ciaran Coll departs Finn Harps for Derry after helping them gain promotion to the Premier Division.

Scottish defender Ally Gilchrist also joins Derry after leaving Shamrock Rovers after a season in the capital.

Meanwhile, Jamie McDonagh has signed a new contract at the Brandywell having joined from Sligo at the end of the 2017 season.

Welcome Peter, Ciaran and Ally. Welcome back Jamie! pic.twitter.com/4RSlHNaj4j — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) December 5, 2018

Digital Desk