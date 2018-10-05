Home»Sport

Cork City end losing streak and ensure second spot

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 09:59 PM

Shamrock Rovers 0 Cork City 0

Cork City’s reign as league champions came to an end at Tallaght Stadium tonight, but with the consolation of having ended a three-game losing run in the Premier Division.

Despite having nine changes from last Sunday’s drawn FAI Cup semi-final against Bohemians, City did well to repel Shamrock Rovers before a crowd of 3,105, with goalkeeper Peter Cherrie making a number of good saves.

In addition, defenders Pierce Phillips, Ronan Hurley and Aaron Barry all made good blocks in the first half as Rovers laid siege, Barry’s the most important as he took Ronan Finn’s header off the line.

With Conor McCarthy and Gearóíd Morrissey introduced at half-time, City were less on the back foot in the second half and Barry McNamee might have had a chance when he dispossessed Roberto Lopes only for the defender to recover well.

Another newcomer, Cian Murphy, had an effort blocked by Ethan Boyle, but at the other end Aaron Greene drew a good save from Cherrie and in the dying minute the goalkeeper did brilliantly to keep out Seán Kavanagh’s curling effort as well as denying Finn.

For Rovers, it means a missed opportunity to tighten their grip on third place in the table, while the result also ensures City will finish in second.

A much-changed Bohemians side went down 3-1 at home to Waterford, while Derry City ran out 1-0 winners away to troubled Limerick.


KEYWORDS

soccerfootballAirtricity LeagueIreland

More in this Section

Under-fire Mourinho accepts poor results are not good enough

Leicester boss Puel delighted with raft of quality defenders at his disposal

Hamilton heaps more pressure on Vettel with practice double in Japan

Emery happy Arsenal players have to work hard for victory


Breaking Stories

The best foods to eat for a good night's sleep

5 ways the film Book Club can inspire happiness later in life

5 of the world’s top gourmet experiences

Live music review: Oh Rourke - oh man

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »