Cork City claim first points of the season

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 10:07 PM
By Denis Hurley

Sligo Rovers 1 - 2 Cork City

Seán McLoughlin and Gearóid Morrissey got the goals as Cork City claimed their first Premier Division points of the season with a victory at the Showgrounds tonight.

With defeats to St Patrick’s Athletic and Waterford in their first two games, City showed five changes to their line-up with Dan Casey, Shane Griffin, Conor McCormack, Gearóid Morrissey and Liam Nash all in the team and they were ahead within 14 minutes.

Lewis Banks and Dáire O’Connor.

Having had the better of the play early on, their fourth corner yielded a goal as Dáire O’Connor’s delivery wasn’t dealt with and McLoughlin forced the ball home.

Sligo responded well, with Romeo Parkes their main threat, and just before half-time he set up Daryl Fordyce, who fired over.

Four minutes into the second half, City were 2-0 ahead, as McCormack’s challenge forced a turnover and Morrissey launched a 25-yard shot to the top corner.

Once again, Sligo came back strongly and Fordyce went close before their captain Kyle Callan-McFadden pulled a goal back from a John Keaney corner.

There were 26 minutes left for City to hold out, but they managed that as Sligo couldn’t create a clear-cut chance of an equaliser.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty: Banks, Leverock, Mahon, Donelon (Morahan 7); Callan-McFadden, Keaney; Twardek, Fordyce (Warde 65), Parkes; Kerrigan (Cawley 65).

CORK CITY: McNulty; McCarthy, Casey, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack, Morrissey; D O’Connor (Tilley 69), Buckley, Sheppard; Nash (Smith 69).

Referee: B Connolly (Dublin).

