News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork City chairman believes club's trust members feel 'positive' after meeting

Cork City chairman believes club's trust members feel 'positive' after meeting
By Denis Hurley
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 09:04 PM

Cork City chairman Declan Carey believes that members of the trust which owns the club will have come away from Wednesday night’s general meeting feeling positive.

Having had a general meeting in May, Foras held a general meeting at Cork’s Metropole Hotel and Carey was satisfied that he and the board presented an accurate picture as to the club’s current state.

“I think transparency is always the way to go with your shareholders,” he said.

“It’s the way I like to do my business and as a board we want to be as transparent as we possibly can.

“We stopped a lot of the fake news and all of that getting out. We had our last GM in May and the season took an unfortunate turn after that. We felt it was important to update members before the AGM.

“We have business to attend to at the AGM, we’ve two places on the board to fill and we didn’t want that to be clogged up with questions about 2019.

“We want to put that season behind us now, it’s over. We’ve the Christmas period coming up, a new jersey just launched and we want to drive on now and put everything behind us.

“We hope the members will trust us to steer the club in the right direction and I think they will do that, based on the reaction we got.”

Carey would not comment on reports of losses totalling €400,000 for 2019 or a Revenue settlement of €88,000 regarding VAT issues in previous years.

“They’re drafts and forecasts,” he said.

“Figures emanated from previous meetings that were misinterpreted and so we couldn’t comment on forecast figures that have not been finalised.

“We’ll wait until our audit is finished on January 24. These things are for FORAS members until publication.”

Overall, though, while the questions were not easy at times, Carey felt that they were answered.

“There were plenty of difficult questions from members and we were as open as we possibly could be,” he said.

“We gave plenty of time to folks to put their hands up, we didn’t want to leave the room with any lingering questions.

“Are we satisfied with the position the club is current in? Obviously not, we have areas we definitely need to improve on, off the pitch and on the pitch.

“We felt we gave members a true reflection of where we are now.”

More on this topic

Cork City FC named SSE Airtricity League Club of the SeasonCork City FC named SSE Airtricity League Club of the Season

General manager Wycherley to leave Cork CityGeneral manager Wycherley to leave Cork City

Graham Cummins departs as Cork City sign two Academy playersGraham Cummins departs as Cork City sign two Academy players

Cork City's first signing of the Neale Fenn era: Cian Coleman Cork City's first signing of the Neale Fenn era: Cian Coleman

Cork CitysoccerfootballTOPIC: Cork City FC

More in this Section

Referral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'DowdReferral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'Dowd

Sport Ireland refer independent audit of FAI to the gardaíSport Ireland refer independent audit of FAI to the gardaí

Grand National hat-trick still on Tiger Roll agendaGrand National hat-trick still on Tiger Roll agenda

Celtic chief Lawwell claims fans have cost club €500,000 in finesCeltic chief Lawwell claims fans have cost club €500,000 in fines


Lifestyle

While an infamous onstage assault is well in the past, Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies is as outspoken as ever, writes Richard FitzpatrickComedy needs blood, sweat and laughs

He has battled cancer and is about to turn 75, but Rod Stewart’s two gigs in Ireland next week are a sign he has no plans to retire any time soon, writes Richard PurdenBest foot forward: Rod Stewart shows no plans of retirement ahead of two Irish gigs

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

I’M MORE than a little worried. I’m worried about the use of a single word. I’m not usually afraid of words but there’s something sinister about this one.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Minister is using the word 'segregated' to describe children with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »