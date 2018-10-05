Home»Sport

Cork City boss set to rest stars ahead of cup replay

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 04:35 AM

By Martin Claffey

Manager John Caulfield will be in the stands as Cork City travel to Shamrock Rovers in the Premier Division tonight.

Caulfield serves a one-match ban after being sent off as City’s lost 1-0 to Dundalk at Turner’s Cross on September 21. “Tallaght is nice, a nice stand and a nice stadium, I like going up there,” said a tongue-in-cheek Caulfield.

“In other sports, rugby, the manager is always in the stand, or GAA, they are communicating with headphones but most managers in football like to stay on the sideline. You see it better in the stand but maybe sometimes you feel you can influence on the sideline. Maybe I’ll tell you different after Friday night.”

Caulfield will draft in seven U19s, as the club prepare for the FAI Cup semi-final replay against Bohs at Turner’s Cross on Monday night.

We’ve a massive semi-final so we intend to give fellas game time. Ronan Hurley, the captain of our 19s, Shane Daly-Butz, Pierce Phillips, Cian Murphy, we’d certainly like to give some of them matches.

For Rovers, the stakes are high as they chase third place and a guaranteed European place.

READ MORE: Juventus tweets support for Cristiano Ronaldo while Nike ‘deeply concerned’ by rape claims

Bohs host Waterford — the other side chasing third place — tonight. Keith Long says they are over the disappointment of Cork’s late equaliser in the cup semi-final.

“Nobody is feeling sorry for themselves. The manner in which they equalised was very disappointing and hard to take but you move on. We’re not out, we just have to do it the hard way.”

Blues’ Izzy Akinade misses tonight’s game against his old club through suspension.


Related Articles

Cork City critics missing the point, says Alan Bennett

Kieran Sadlier on the spot to save Cork City’s season

Late penalty sees Cork City force replay with Bohemians

Bohs boy insists Cork City are favourites in cup joust

More in this Section

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita taken to hospital with back injury

Manchester United considering general-neutral toilets at Old Trafford

Six-week ban for Connacht prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy

Lionel Messi brace leads Barcelona to victory over Tottenham


Breaking Stories

Working life with Billy Burke: 'I like to make sure the graves are well kept'

Taking control: Why we all need a living will

Rock on: Singer Rob Strong on continuing to perform in his 70s

Mind matters: 15 ways to boost your mental health

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »