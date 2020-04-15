News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Copenhagen striker Michael Santos handed three-match UEFA ban

Copenhagen striker Michael Santos handed three-match UEFA ban
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 11:12 AM

Copenhagen striker Michael Santos has been banned for three games by UEFA.

Santos was handed a UEFA charge of “assaulting another person present at the match” after the Uruguayan collided with police during Copenhagen’s Europa League win at Celtic.

The incident happened as the Danish players were celebrating a dramatic late goal which dumped the Hoops out of Europe in February.

A UEFA statement read: “The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided: To suspend the FC Copenhagen player, Michael Santos, for a total of three (3) UEFA club competition matches (including any matches previously and automatically served by the player to date) for which he would be otherwise eligible, for assaulting another person present at the match.”

Michael SantosUEFA Europa LeagueCelticFC Copenhagen

More in this Section

People have forgotten how good Paul Pogba is – Bruno FernandesPeople have forgotten how good Paul Pogba is – Bruno Fernandes

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Dundalk boss disappointed in manner of FAI approach to HigginsDundalk boss disappointed in manner of FAI approach to Higgins

Final Hillsborough memorial service cancelled due to coronavirus pandemicFinal Hillsborough memorial service cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic


Lifestyle

Jodie Comer gives Georgia Humphreys the inside story on the new series of Killing Eve, which she stars in alongside Irish actress Fiona ShawJodie Comer talks Killing Eve and working with Cork's Fiona Shaw

Burning Man has been cancelled… sort of.Burning Man 2020: How does the world’s most free-spirited festival move online?

Who needs a passport when you’ve got those old guidebooks?5 ways to get your travel fix during the pandemic

The tools you need for some inner peace may be, quite literally, at your fingertipsUse skincare as a means to relax in times of stress

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »